Wapda and Army win men’s and women’s titles at Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda clinched the men’s title, while Army claimed the women’s title in the Combaxx–Roshan Khan National Team Championship 2024 that concluded at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

In the men’s final, Wapda outshone Army 2-1. Ashab Irfan led the charge for Wapda, defeating Noor Zaman in a four-game battle (11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) that lasted 43 minutes. Nasir Iqbal followed with a commanding performance, overcoming Huzaifa Ibrahim in another thrilling match (11-4, 11-5, 11-13, 11-4) that sealed Wapda’s gold medal. Despite a spirited effort by Abdullah Nawaz, who defeated Sadam Ul Haq (11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3), Army had to settle for silver. The bronze medals were awarded to SNGPL and Punjab.

In the women’s final, Army showcased a dominant performance, defeating Wapda 2-0 to claim the title. Faiza Zafar set the tone with a hard-fought win against Mehwish Ali (14-12, 11-7, 11-9) in a 22-minute battle. Zaynab Khan and Madina Zafar followed with clinical victories, ensuring Army’s gold medal. Sindh and Punjab shared the bronze medals, while Balochistan finished in fifth place.

In the men’s 5th-8th position matches, Sindh defeated Balochistan 3-0 in a commanding display. Anas Khan, Abdul Basit, and Kashif Khan delivered decisive wins, leaving no room for a Balochistan comeback. For Sindh, Anas Khan beat Abdul Waqar Khan 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 (19 mins), Abdul Basit beat Asmat Ullah 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 (41 mins) and Kashif Khan beat Nasrullah 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 (17 mins).

The award distribution ceremony was graced by squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan, who presented medals, trophies, and souvenirs to players and organizing committee members. He was accompanied by Umar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports. The event was attended by notable personalities, including Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Umar, Asif Azeem, Zubair Macha (GM Combaxx Sports), and Naveed Alam (Tournament Referee).

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan praised the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the players throughout the championship. He advised the young athletes to remain focused on their game and nurture their talent to become world-class players capable of reclaiming Pakistan’s lost glory in squash.

Umar Saeed, CEO of COMBAXX Sports, emphasized the importance of collective efforts to revive Pakistan’s golden era in squash and discover emerging talent. He reaffirmed Combaxx Sports’ commitment to supporting squash and other sports in the future, contributing to the growth and development of athletics in Pakistan.