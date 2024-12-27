Wapda, Army, Faisalabad record victories in National Women’s Basketball

LAHORE - Defending champions Pakistan Wapda, Army, Faisalabad and Lahore dominated their opponents in the opening round of the National Women’s Basketball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation at the Wapda Sports Complex, Lahore on Thursday.

Eight top teams, including defending champion Wapda, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Lahore, Hazara and Faisalabad were divided into two pools. In the opening match, Wapda began their campaign with a convincing 48-29 victory over Karachi. Kainat Bibi delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 14 points for the winning side, while Anaya Kamran contributed 8 points for Karachi.

In the second match, Pakistan Army secured an easy win over Hazara with a dominant 95-5 scoreline. Ayesha Dilshad played a stellar game, scoring 22 points to lead the Army to a comprehensive victory.The third match saw Faisalabad defeat Bahawalpur 43-10, while in the fourth match, Lahore triumphed over Islamabad with a 49-35 victory.

Four more pool round matches are scheduled today (Friday). The semifinals will take place on December 29, with the final scheduled for December 30.