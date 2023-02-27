Share:

The IT industry continues to make a case for why it is the most promising sector capable of boosting exports and having a positive transformative effect on multiple industries. Earlier this week, several national and international IT companies signed business contracts of over $50 million at a three-day exhibition in Islamabad. This is very encouraging news considering how the country has been trying to increase IT exports to get more remittances to support the fragile national economy. The country has set a target of $4 billion IT exports this year and wants to achieve it by offering incentives to the local companies and freelancers. Such exhibitions are certainly one way of offering the industry a bigger platform for growth and development.

The Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan organized the 22nd ITCN Asia, wherein over 200 national and international companies from China, Australia and the United Kingdom participated to display their products, build partnerships and promote digitalisation in Pakistan. The contracts worth $50 million will undoubtedly help the IT industry grow further and bring in much needed revenue from abroad.

It is also good to see how several government bodies such as the SECP and NITB also participated in the event as it is crucial for policymakers and regulating authorities to understand the needs of and trends taking shape within the industry. Such exhibitions are helpful in bringing different tech ecosystems under one platform for digital transformation, knowledge sharing and building business partnerships with each other to boost the industry. It is also good to see the ambition of taking the next phase of the exhibition to the Middle East to collaborate with IT firms in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The potential is immense as currently around 650,000 individuals in Pakistan are working as freelancers or for different IT companies to sell their solutions and services in the global market. While they currently bring in around $2.5 billion in remittances from abroad, the ceiling is much higher. There is no denying that this is one of the most vibrant and organised industries in the country, so it can achieve a sharp growth in it in the shortest possible time if the government provides incentives to skilled workers and companies.