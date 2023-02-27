Share:

TANK - The Tank police have arrested 25 outlaws including three absconders and recovered 6.995 kilograms of hashish, 1.500-kilogram opium, 345 grams of heroin, two rifles and 25 cartridges from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police force was determined to clean up Tank city of all crimes.

The police team led by SHO Gul Imam Police Station, under the supervision of DSP Rural created a blockade at Adda Sher Ali during patrolling on Tank-Pezu road after receiving a tip-off that a huge cache of narcotics was being smuggled in a Suzuki Bolan bearing number (STT-1089).