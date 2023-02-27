Share:

ISLAMABAD - The three-day Brand Expo concluded here successfully on February 26 after grabbing a lot of attention from the people of the twin cities.

The expo, held at Parade Ground Islamabad, provided an opportunity for companies, talented entrepreneurs, and innovators from different industries across the country, to display their latest products and services. The event featured a lot of activities like musical performances of famous artists including Abrar-ul-Haq and Sehar Gul, exhibitors from across the country, and a wide range of innovative products, networking opportunities, and entertainment.

Talking to APP, a young entrepreneur Khalid Ali said that Pakistani youth had immense potential and such events “provide us an opportunity to showcase our capabilities to local as well as international investors.”