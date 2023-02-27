ISLAMABAD - Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), a 34-member delegation from Pakistan representing 20 universities and organizations will attend the Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul. For the first time, a Pakistan Pavilion will be established, where six leading universities will set up booths and representatives from other Pakistani universities will brief attendees about various academic programs and explore opportunities for collaboration, student and faculty exchange, and joint academic projects. This was announced in a press release issued on Sunday. The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, Chairman of APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Awais Raoof, President of APSUP Punjab. The University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology, and Institute of Business Management will set up booths at the Pakistani Pavilion. In addition to the APSUP leadership, Chairmen of the Board of Governors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors, and representatives from Iqra University, Indus University, University of South Asia, Brains Institute, SBB Dewan University, Institute of Southern Punjab, ISAT, and Gift University will also be part of the delegation.
