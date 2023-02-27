Share:

ISLAMABAD - Under the auspices of the As­sociation of Private Sec­tor Universities Pakistan (APSUP), a 34-member delegation from Pakistan representing 20 univer­sities and organizations will attend the Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul. For the first time, a Pakistan Pa­vilion will be established, where six leading universi­ties will set up booths and representatives from other Pakistani universities will brief attendees about vari­ous academic programs and explore opportunities for collaboration, student and faculty exchange, and joint academic projects. This was announced in a press release issued on Sunday. The Pakistani del­egation will be headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehm­an, Chairman of APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Awais Raoof, President of APSUP Punjab. The Uni­versity of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Man­agement and Technology, and Institute of Business Management will set up booths at the Pakistani Pavilion. In addition to the APSUP leadership, Chairmen of the Board of Governors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors, and repre­sentatives from Iqra Uni­versity, Indus University, University of South Asia, Brains Institute, SBB De­wan University, Institute of Southern Punjab, ISAT, and Gift University will also be part of the delegation.