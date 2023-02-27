Share:

LAHORE - The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology, concluded at a local hotel, here on Sunday. On the last day of the conference, the nursing staff and paramedics of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) were imparted practical training of endoscopy. Professor Ghiyas-un-Nabi Taiyab and Chief Organiser of the Conference Professor Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that only those doctors were considered successful who had well-trained and wellequipped nursing staff as well as paramedics. Foreign doctors, gastroenterologists and experts admitted at the conference that the Gastroenterology Department of the LGH was one of the best institutions of its kind where patients were being provided all international standard health facilities of endoscopy, colonoscopy, etc.