LAHORE - Young Ahmed Baig clinched the title in the JA Zaman Family-backed 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship that concluded here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

Early in the morning, when the final round started, Matloob was placed at a score of 209, one stroke ahead of Ahmed Baig, who gained advantage through superb play. At the end of first nine holes, Ahmed gained a one stroke advantage over Matloob. The fighting battle continued till Ahmed managed two consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15 and the margin in favor of this triumphant one became a reality, and he ended up winning the title.

The top ten professionals in this championship were Ahmed Baig (Royal Palm) 278, Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) 280, Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) 282, Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 284, M Munir (Rawalpindi) 285, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) 287, M Alam (Garrison) 287, Taimoor Khan (Peshawar) 287, Sunny Masih (Gymkha) 288; Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana) 290. A Rehman Mani of Royal Palm was the lucky golf professional as he won the Hole-in-One Car by hitting a hole-in-one on the 12th hole. In the race for honors in Amateur Category, Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana) won the first gross with a score of 225, while the second gross went to Damil Ataullah (Garrison) 228 and third gross winner was Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) 230.

The net section winner was Nauman Asghar followed by Rao Usman and third net was M Shoaib. Veterans section gross winner was Dr Tariq Habib Malik, who had travelled all the way from Canada to take part in this event. Veterans net was won by M IsmailQureshi; Senior Ladies Gross winner was Ayesha Hamid and Ladies Gross was won by Rimsha Ijaz. Senior amateur gross winner was Sardar Murad and Senior Professionals winner was Muhammed Tariq and Junior Professional winner was Rehan Babar.

At the end, the prizes were distributed among the performers by Zaman Family comprising Hamid Zaman, Omer Zaman and along with Mian Misbah, Former Chairman Lahore Gymkhana, and Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, Dr Ali Razzaq and Mian Waqar, in the presence of participating golfers and families.