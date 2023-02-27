Share:

It seems quite plausible to say that the more has been written on bullyism in educational institutions, the more it has been overlooked. The recent incident of bullyism at an elite school in Lahore proves that the students have not been sensitised about bullyism and its traumatic impact on victims. Actually, in the pursuit of elitist snobbery and adventurism, the elite schools facetiously reckon skirmishes among students part and parcel of academic life.

At public schools, teachers’ apathy regarding bullyism has plummeted to an all-time low. Out of numerous individual and structural reasons, one is teachers there keep themselves aloof from intra-students friction and conflict. They hush up the victims of violence asking them to avoid bullies. Secondly and structurally, they are helpless because government educational policies are silent on punishing or rusticating the bullies.

Private institutions value education as a merchandise. Even if such bullies are reported on to school management, the latter is reluctant in taking any action against them. Their utmost effort happens to sweep the matter under the rug. When teachers report bullying to management who dilly-dally the matter, helpless teachers start ignoring such students. Had the incident not been filmed and gone viral, the bullies would have gone free without any accountability as in most cases is the norm, making more and more students vulnerable to violence.

Apathy of school management and spinelessness of teachers give bullies carte blanche to commit such inhuman atrocities. A teacher backed up by the management can easily rein in the bullies. Contrarily a teacher devoid of any say in pointing out and punishing the bullies fails in the redressal of victims’ early complaints, it emboldens the bullies. A bully must be held culpable because suffocating the soul is a more heinous crime than torturing the body. The scars lacerated by bullyism on human mind and soul remain indelible, and more deleterious.

Our students must be brought home so that people who love themselves do not hurt others. The more we hate ourselves (low self-esteem), the more we want others to suffer.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.