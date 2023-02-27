Share:

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 69 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway and recovered 56.4 kg charras and 8.4 kg opium from the possession of four accused resident of Sialkot.

In another raid, ANF seized over 2.1 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger resident of Khyber, arrested at Islamabad International Airport, going on flight no QR-633.

In third operation, ANF recovered two kg heroin from the possession of an accused resident of Nowshera intercepted near Islamabad Motorway.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, ANF conducted a raid near Burhan Toll Plaza and managed to recover 500 grams Ice drug from the possession of two accused.

ANF and ASF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport recovered 123 grams charras from an Abu-Dhabi bound passenger going on flight no PK-217.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.