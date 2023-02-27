Share:

The security situation continues to worsen across the country as on Sunday at least four people were killed and 14 were wounded in an explosion inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan. As per reports, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded. This attack comes on the heels of attacks in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan, and it only further underscores how the threat is a multi-pronged one, and is not just limited to one militant group or region.

Sources reveal that the bomb was detonated by remote control; such attacks are hard to intercept and this is a common method used by terrorists which requires fewer resources and not a lot of coordinated planning. Apart from inflicting casualties, the bombing also left several shops at the market badly damaged. Thus far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The nature of the attack is not in line with the approach adopted by the TTP, and also the group is usually quite prompt when it comes to claiming attacks. But this could also be a part of a broader.

However, one has to remember that there are multiple militant groups operating in the county and the region, and this could also be one of the Baloch separatist groups. Balochistan has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups operating around the Iran border. Further, with the resurgence of terror attacks, it is also likely that these groups are coordinating with each other based on short-term interests that are in alignment.

Condemnations have poured in from all across the country, but the leadership will have to do a lot more than offer just rhetoric as security forces and innocent civilians continue to lose lives. There are serious questions with regards to the counter terrorism strategy that will be employed. In what parts of the country will kinetic operations take place, and what is the capacity of our security forces? There is a lot to ponder and act upon as the militants continue to wreak havoc across the country.