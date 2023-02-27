Share:

Multan - Livestock is considered as precious asset not only to run kitchen smoothly on daily basis but also help meet expenditures in any emergency situations.

About 70 percent of the rural population in the culturally rich region of south Punjab is directly linked to the livestock sector. The presence of animals is tantamount to cheque which could be cashed at any time. Livestock had over 14 percent share in gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. It has immense potential not to alleviate poverty in rural areas but can also revolutionize the living standards of the people.

Pakistan is ranked fifth milk producing country. The production of milk and meat could be enhanced significantly by working on animals’ genetics. The best semen quality could play a vital role in improving animals’ health, milk and meat production. Similarly, it could also help generate maximum income for the farmers as well as the country’s economy.

At national level, about eight million people are rearing cattle. According to the animal census and Economic Survey Report, there are 53.4 million big animals in the country. Similarly, the country has 80.3 million small animals (goats). As per the last Economic Survey Report, the production of milk increased from 61,690 million tonnes to 63,684 million tonnes.