BEIJING-China’s insurance sector maintained steady operation and adequate solvency in the last quarter of 2022, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said. The average comprehensive solvency ratio of the 181 insurers reviewed at a regulatory meeting was 196 percent by the end of last year, and their average core solvency ratio was 128.4 percent, said the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The sector’s solvency ratio has remained within an appropriate range, and the risks are generally controllable, the commission added.

Lock-up shares worth about

99.3b yuan to become tradable

Lock-up shares worth around 99.3 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trade on China’s bourses next week.

During this period, nearly 7.86 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China’s stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on Feb 24, the previous trading day.