LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned a blast in the Rakhni Bazaar area of Barkhan and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured. The chief minister said that the Punjab government equally shared grief with the heirs of the deceased persons.