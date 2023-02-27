Share:

By now, the economic crisis has impacted every social sector in society. The cost of living has spiked and continues to do so, and a further hike in commodity prices is expected. For the average citizen, things are deteriorating and unless an intervention or miracle is seen, most of Pakistan will see itself balancing the poverty line.

Most government measures to control this spike include a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to make sure that commodities are being sold at the market rate. However, because of inadequate supply, prices are being jacked by millers as they struggle to keep up. As an example, the Sindh government’s wheat rate now stands at Rs 8,500, a Rs 2,675 increase from September 2022. The same case can be seen for meat, milk, and other foods. Combine this with the plummeting rupee and purchasing power cannot keep up.

Food security is also now a major concern with our large population and a 3% annual growth rate. The demand was already high and now with the increase in prices and shortage in supply, how will citizens afford food? More than 48% of the Pakistani population is food insecure and the rate differs and intensifies across provinces. The balance of payments crisis has affected the country’s import bill which has led to this unnatural and inhumane rise in food prices. Not just prices, but the quality of food available is now below-par.

Pakistan is also on the front lines of the effects of climate change. Already, we need to brace ourselves for the unpredictability of natural disasters and their impact on cropping patterns. This economic disruption in the supply chain has complicated the situation further.

A crackdown on hoarders is not enough. Most government efforts are overly-ambitious and do not reap any benefits for the average consumer. All efforts of the Sindh government and Karachi local government have not significantly dented the actual problem. Instead of just optics, actionable measures that have widespread benefits should be adopted. The way forward must include solid interventions, such as targeted subsidies.