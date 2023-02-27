Share:

NAWABSHAH-Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Sunday chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements of 7th Digital House and population Census.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the first Digital House and Population Census commencing from March 1, 2023 throughout the country was of utmost importance. He said, it provides a platform for future planning, strategies and decisions. The DC said that for that purpose, the Digital Census shall be finalized free from any error and negligence.

The DC said that the absence of staff discharging their duty for Digital Census would not be tolerated at any cost. He instructed the officials of the Education Department that staff who completed their training for the purpose shall ensure their attendance or in other cases face legal action.

The DC appealed to the general public to fully participate in the Digital Census as a national cause and provide correct information to the census staff. He also instructed officials of the police department to ensure strict security arrangements during the Digital Census program and directed all tehsil Assistant Commissioners and District Census Officers to make arrangements for collection of correct facts and figures during the Census process. On this occasion, Divisional Census Coordinator Noor Din Jamali informed that all arrangements including training of Census staff had been finalized while tablets were also handed over to Census staff.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Capt Jawwad of Pak Army, DSP Police Habibur Rehman Lashari, Rangers, officials of the Statics Department, Health, Education, Transport and other related departments.