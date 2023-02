Share:

FAISALABAD - The district quality control board (DQCB) forwarded 18 cases against medical stores/ clinics to the drug court, here on Sunday. The board discussed 32 cas­es, of which one medical store was de-sealed, issued warning to nine others and adjourned four cases till next meeting. The meeting of the board was held with Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan.