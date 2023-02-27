Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s jail bharo tehrik (court jail movement) had miserably flopped.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, said the jail bhari tehrik was “dead with a plaster on its forehead.”

He said uncommitted people ran away before the movement even started. “For the first we have seen a leg being treated in a cancer hospital,” he added, mocking Imran Khan.

In a media interaction, he said PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervez Khattak and others have hidden in their houses. “Now they say the arrests were only symbolic,” he contended.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while condemning the terrorism in Barkhan said that the PPP strongly condemns the attack on innocent citizens and actions are very necessary to eliminate the terrorist mentality.

He said that PPP always condemns excesses and advocates a peaceful and country.

Bukhari said the county needs political stability and all the parties need to work to achieve this goal.