BANGLADESH - At least one person was killed and several others were injured as a fire broke out at a residential building in the capital Dhaka on Sunday. A total of 19 units of the fire service were operating to extinguish the blaze that erupted in Gulshan 2, an upscale neighborhood in Dhaka. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to witnesses, the fire broke out at around 7:00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) on the sixth floor of the 12-story building. The fire service told Anadolu that they have rescued seven people alive from the building.