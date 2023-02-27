Share:

KHANEWAL - The first Jashan-e- Baharan Grand Book Fair of Khanewal organised by District Administration Khanewal started at District Jinnah Library here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the Grand Book Fair.

On the first day, a large number of departmental officers, civil society personalities, citizens, students, me­dia representatives participated in the opening ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls set up in the book fair and also bought the book. The people of Khanewal district have been invited by the district administration to par­ticipate in the book fair where the books are available at a discounted price. In the book fair, books are available according to the tastes of every age and class of thought.

He said, the aim of organising book fair was to rekindle love of books among the people. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner also planted a sapling in the Jinnah Library.