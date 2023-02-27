Share:

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that they are closely following the reports about the possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel that has capsized off the coast of Italy.

The FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Rome is in the process of ascertaining facts from the Italian authorities.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy “deeply concerning & worrisome”.

Taking to Twitter, the premier has directed the Foreign Office to ascertain facts as early as possible and take the nation into confidence.

The reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy are deeply concerning & worrisome. I have directed Foreign Office to ascertain facts as early as possible & take the nation into confidence. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 27, 2023

Boat wreck off Italy

At least 59 migrants, including 11 children and a newborn baby, died after their overloaded boat sank early Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, officials said.

“As of a few minutes ago, the number of confirmed victims was 59,” Vincenzo Voce, mayor of the coastal city of Crotone, told TV channel Sky TG-24 on Sunday afternoon.

Crotone’s rescue centre said 12 of the 59 victims were children, including a newborn, and 33 were women, according to AGI news agency.

Italian coastguards said the overloaded vessel broke up in violent waves off Crotone, with one officer reporting that a suspected people smuggler had been arrested by the security forces.