MULTAN - Food department has suspend­ed wheat quota to 71 flour mills and imposed about Rs 30 mil­lion fine over misappropriation and poor arrangements during last nine months across the di­vision. Deputy Director Adnan Badar expressed these views while talking to media persons here and added that raids were being carried out on daily basis for inspection of flour mills.

He said that show cause notic­es were served to 626 flour mills over not issuing flour according per quota during above said pe­riod. He said that there was no shortage of flour as ample stock of wheat was available across the division. Adnan stated that all-out efforts were being made to ensure provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government.

Deputy Director said that the raids would continue across the division to ensure provision of subsidized flour to the citizens.

MEPCO-WASA CONFRONTATION IRKS CITIZENS BY DEPRIVING WATER SUPPLY FACILITY

The confrontation between two departments, Mepco and WASA, caused immense distur­bance to citizens as Mepco dis­connected electricity connec­tions of WASA’s tubewells for pending dues over Rs two billion and resultantly water supply re­mained suspended to homes in the city for the last four days.

There are about 72 tubewells of WASA operating in the city. Mepco has suspended power supply to these tubewells. Simi­larly, the WASA is using genera­tors at disposal stations to man­age sewerage issues in the city. A good number of citizens are de­pendent on WASA’s water sup­ply as they lack water pumps in their homes. Citizens Shafique Bhatti, Tanvir Joyia, Saleem and many others talking to APP stat­ed that the government should take immediate notice of the sit­uation and help resolve the issue as early as possible. According to WASA officials, WASA’s tariff is very low. There is no increase in tariff rate 2004. The department is facing financial issues, even provision of salaries and meet­ing other expenditures The per month expenditures of WASA are Rs 230 million however it earns Rs 90 million including Rs special grant Rs 30 million from the government. There is an ur­gent need to enhance WASA tar­iff to meet the expenditures