Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has started the monitoring of the austerity decisions and a monitoring committee has been set up which would monitor the implementation of austerity decisions approved by the federal cabinet last week.

The notification of the monitoring committee regarding the implementation of austerity and austerity policy has been issued by the PM Office. According to the PM Office, the committee will review the implementation of the decisions taken regarding austerity in the cabinet meeting.

According to the notification, the Principal Accounting Officer of each federal ministry, division and department will submit proposals regarding the implementation of the decisions. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State for Power Division Muhammad Hashim Notezai are included in the committee.