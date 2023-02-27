Share:

Four miners were killed in a firing incident near a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday.

According to the Levies officials, unknown assailants entered the camp of miners in Khost Coal Mines area and opened fire, leaving four miners dead and three injured.

Officials said the accused also set 11 coal mines on fire. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

According to the Levies officials, the Levies force has cordoned off the area and the search for the accused is continuing.

The motive for the shootings and arson attack is yet to be known.