Share:

LAHORE - Senior PTI Leader, Usman Dar, along with Javed Ali, while holding a press conference at the party office, Jail Road, said that it is necessary to bring forward the facts that he possess. Javed himself will tell under what circumstances his statement was taken, he added. “ I was with Imran Khan and will stay with him till the last drop of blood”, Dar expressed his determination.

Javed Ali during the press conference said, he swear on the Holy Quran that he neither took money from any contractor nor did he give it to Usman Dar’s brother. He was blindfolded and taken away from the education institution, he added. Maintaining this he said, he was beaten on the floor and told to give a statement against Usman Dar, but he did not agree. I was also hung upside down. The statement of sixty-four was recorded in the washroom, he claimed. Speaking further Dar said, he also swear on the Holy Quran that Javed was never his PA, he was a class IV employee in the school and a member of PTI. Dar also said, he never took salary while sitting in the government. Our crime is that we are with Imran Khan. They want to trap me through Javed.

Has money been found in the accounts of Usman Dar, like money in Shahbaz Sharif's accounts? He asked.Dar through the press conference requested Chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of this on his case.

He also demanded that proceedings of his case should be carried out in front of the media.