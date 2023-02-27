Share:

LONDON - King Charles III’s younger brother Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction’ from his mansion as the monarch has reportedly decided to cut the disgraced royal’s annual grant. The Duke of York, who lost a lot as royal after his abuse scandal and an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, is reportedly “distraught” over a decision from the King that could force him out of the palatial mansion in Windsor with a dramatic cut to his yearly earnings looming in April.

The 63-year-old royal currently lives with his exwife Sarah Ferguson at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Berkshire, about five kilometres south of Windsor Castle. It’s been his official country residence since 2004. For many years that was made possible but an annual subsidy of $436,000, paid to Andrew out of his mother’s private estate, according to reports. Control over that money now rests with the new King, who is seeking to slim down the British monarchy.

Without such a generous subsidy at his disposal, the Duke of York will need to fall back on his more modest Navy pension. At Christmas, a senior royal reportedly joked: “We will kick Andrew out of the house.”

However the situation for Andrew is entirely serious now. “It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him,” a source told The Sun. Andrew has reportedly told his friends he will not be able to afford Royal Lodge’s upkeep costs after the cut, meaning he will effectively be “evicted” before the end of this year.