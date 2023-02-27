Share:

Islamabad police arrested retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib in a pre-dawn action on Monday for allegedly inciting the public against state institution.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Ramna police station against him under Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was registered against him on the complaint of Islamabad magistrate Awais Khan following his interview on a private news channel.

The complainant said the former army officer attempted to incite public through his provocative statement in the interview aired on Feb 25 night.

Responding to a question about PTI Chairman’s ongoing court arrest drive, Mr Shuaib said it would not work, and suggested they need to change its strategy. “Let suppose they say no one will go to public offices in Islamabad and if people act on your call, it will make the government to thing about it,” he said.

The complainant said the Mr Shuaib through his statement had attempted to incite the government employees and opposition and it could cause anarchy in the country. He asked the authorities to take an action against the former army officer.

Last year, retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he claimed that the Pakistani prime minister held a meeting with Israeli delegation during his visit to an Arab country.