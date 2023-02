Share:

LODHRAN - A man allegedly killed his wife and another three kids in Gulashan Madinah Colony here Sunday. Ac­cording to police sources, local people informed the police about a particular smell from a house. DSP Ishaaq Sial along with his team raided and arrested the alleged outlaw identi­fied as Saghir Abbas, who allegedly involved in kill­ing his wife Ruqiyya, chil­dren Ghaus Fatimi, Anas and Fawad. The family was recently settled in Lodhran few months ago.