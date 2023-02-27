Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the Senior Vice President of the party Maryam Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Sahiwal on a two-day visit.

In a statement, she said that Maryam Nawaz would chair and also address the party’s organizational convention and meeting during her two-day visit to the city.

Local presidents and general secretaries of the party, she said, would attend the meeting, aimed at reviewing the party’s organizational structure and performance.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet the party’s social media team, women and youth wing officials, Marriyum said.

It is worth mentioning that Maryam Nawaz had started the party’s nationwide organizational tours on February 1.

She has so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions and Islamabad.