ATTOCK - Medicines worth Rs1 million are reportedly missing from the medicine store of THQ Hospital Pindigheb. This hospital has no pharmacist and the medicine store is being run by a dispenser who is allegedly involved in this episode.

This hospital was early having five pharmacists but all managed their transfers nearest to their home towns on one or another pretext. As per the rules, medicine store of a government hospital is to be run by a pharmacist but in case of non-availability of the pharmacist a dispenser is given this responsibility. Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Pindigheb Dr Taj Wali Afridi when contacted confirmed the development and said that CEO Health Attock Dr Mohsin Ashraf personally visited this hospital and constituted an inquiry committee. He said the committee will submit a report within the stipulated period.

Dr Taj Wali Afridi said that after the transfer of four female pharmacists the charge of medicine store was notified to one pharmacy technician and the medicines went missing after shifting of store during revamping work.

He confirmed that the incident of “missing” medicines occurred on February 21 but reported to the authorities on February 24. Responding to another question, he said that the hospital CCTV system has back up only for three days and there is no footage available of shifting the medicines. He said that an inquiry has been constituted to probe the matter and fixed the responsibility of the “missing” medicine. Responding another question, he confirmed that four female pharmacists managed their transfer to other stations though utilizing different channels.