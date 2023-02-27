Share:

YAOUNDÉ - When Cedrick Fogwan had his first encounter with the goliath frog he was impressed by its mighty proportions. Growing to the size of a cat, it’s the world’s largest living frog. Almost like holding a (human) baby, he says, having handled one in a rescue mission.

The Cameroonian conservationist was so captivated he set up a project to fight for the future of the endangered species. “When I found this species was unique - the biggest one in the world - I said this is something that we cannot easily find elsewhere and I was proud of it,” he says. “People in the area say they are blessed to have something like that; they attach to it a cultural value.”