According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has won the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-193 Rajanpur-I.

Mohsin Leghari bagged 90,392 votes followed by PML-N candidate Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari with 55,218 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani, secured 20,074 votes, while Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Mahmood Ahmad obtained 3,961 votes.

The seat was vacated due to demise of PTI’s MNA Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari.