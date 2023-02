Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for working together for the development and prosperity of the country.

On his part, the Sindh Chief Minister said everyone has to forget mutual differences and be united for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

They also agreed to further promote inter-provincial coordination.