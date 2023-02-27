Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said that the Senate Secretariat is also working on a proposal to reduce the fuel limit for chairpersons of the committees. Besides, no additional honorarium will be extended to employees of the Senate during current financial year, he added.

There was also a proposal to impose a ban on foreign visits for three months. The Chairman Senate observed that all these steps will help reduce burden on the national exchequer.

A special session of the Business Advisory Committee of the Senate was convened by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House to review and discuss austerity measures in wake of the current financial situation in the country.

At the outset, Sanjrani observed that hard decisions have to be taken to overcome challenges on the economic front. He also sought recommendations from parliamentary heads of various political parties in the Senate and called for putting weight behind the government decisions to strictly implement the austerity plan in the best interest of the country.

The committee was also briefed about the steps taken for celebration of the golden jubilee of the Senate. The Chairman Senate said that all out steps have been taken to celebrate it in a simple way. He said that previously events and special sessions at four provincial assemblies were also planned and foreign dignitaries of friendly countries were extended invitations, however, keeping in view the current situation, all these measures have been reviewed. The whole event will now take place in Islamabad.

He said that the Senate special session has already been summoned on 15, 16 and 17 March, 2023. This will provide an ample chance to the senators to highlight the historical significance of the upper house, Chairman Senate observed. He further informed the committee that former members of the Senate have also been invited.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar brushed aside the rumours about Pakistan’s default. He said there are economic hardships and we have taken efficient steps to overcome them. He, however, said that it is our collective responsibility and the whole nation has to contribute. There is a need to avoid unnecessary expenditures. He said that his team is working day and night and soon we will be able to rid the country out of the economic mess.

The Chairman Senate while expressing satisfaction on the steps taken by Ishaq Dar and his team said that the country will soon overcome the challenges. He called for national support for the austerity drive. He agreed with the views of the Finance Minister.

Leader of the opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim had earlier appreciated the steps taken by the Chairman Senate. Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also called for exercising financial control. They said that golden jubilee is an important occasion and there was a need to celebrate it with simplicity due to the financial situation in the country.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that there is also a need to impose a cut on the perks and privileges of bureaucracy. Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also apprised the committee of their point of view.

A large number of members of the committee attended the meeting via video link they included Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani. Besides, Senators Shahadat Awan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan and senior officers of the Senate attended the meeting.