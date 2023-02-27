Share:

Pakistan is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay tribute to the valiant heroes who successfully defended the motherland and shot down Indian air force jets in Feb 2019.

Pakistan military media wing shared a series of tweets to mark the anniversary of the ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to an Indian attempt to carry out a misadventure.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Shamshad Akhtar Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, other Services Chiefs and armed forces (AFs) of Pakistan paid homage to the “resilience of nation & resolve of AFs displayed during Operation Swift Retort”.

Under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target, it said, adding: “The daring, resolute & measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs”.

“Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pak AFs are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us”.

Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of Pakistan Armed Forces backed by a resilient nation, the ISPR said.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a tweet said his government on Feb 27, 2019, had ordered “response to Indian air strike on Balakot with PAF air strikes on Indian military targets in IIOJK & the PAF downed an IAF plane over Pak air space capturing the pilot”.

“We were successful in choosing a limited military response signalling a clear message to India,” he said.

On Feb 27, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed two Indian air force (IAF) jets for violating airspace. Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, whose MiG-21 plane was also downed in an aerial encounter over Azad Jammu Kashmir, during an aerial battle, was also arrested. However, he was released later in a goodwill gesture.

The Pakistani government also released a video clip of the detained pilot in which he introduced himself as a wing commander the IAF.