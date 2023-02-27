Share:

Faisalabad - Amidst the global economic crunch and rising inflation that is gradually shrinking the middle class in our society, policymakers must urgently look for box solutions to fight this challenge.

Obviously, there are international factors behind the present hike like an overall recession, the war against terrorism, Russian Ukraine war, environmental changes and natural calamities.

These factors are further multiplied domestically due to low productivity, failure to switch over to hi-tech manufacturing and processing, poor price controlling mechanism, black marketing, middlemen exploitation and hoarding etc.

Therefore, the experts believe that to fight out an uninterrupted price spiral, there is a dire need for well thought multi-pronged and concerted strategies.

“We are still producing raw material or semi-finished goods. Then there is a lack of result-oriented policies and strict implementation of relevant laws,” said President Anjuman Tajiran, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka.

“We were harvesting a historic 14 million bales cotton production in recent past. But due to ill-conceived policies, it declined to 4.4 million bales that are even insufficient to cater to our domestic needs,” he said quoting an example.

Due to this shortfall, he said, “we have to import around 2 million bales to keep our industrial units running that exert extra burden on our reserves.”

Abdur Rasheed, a retired School Principal sees poor enforcement of price control laws as a factor behind price hike that is badly affecting the low-income.

“We often formulate cosmetic policies not keeping in view the ground realities,” he said.

“Direct and indirect taxation is widening the gap between haves and have-nots. Although the policy makers claim to tax the rich, ultimately it trickles down to the poor making their lives miserable.”

He said exempting the agriculture sector from taxation across the board is a major distortion in our system.