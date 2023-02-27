Share:

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about rains and snowfall in different parts of the province from Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by PDMA in Peshawar on Monday, all Deputy Commissioners have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

The rain can cause land sliding in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tourists are advised to adopt precautionary measures and remain extra cautions during the forecast period.

The control room of PDMA is fully operational and people are advised to contact on helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.