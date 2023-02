Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has launched the BOP Freelancer Segment and Credit Card at a ceremony for cheque distribution among the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB&ALS). The event was part of on-going ‘Week of Youth’ celebrations. Mr Zafar Masud (President and CEO – BOP) and other senior officials of BOP were also present at the occasion.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions of Pakistan, through this proposition, aims to improve financial access of freelancer community by addressing their transactional, lending and payment related needs. Additionally, this initiative will also enhance the country’s potential of attracting foreign exchange.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Zafar Masud said, “There are around 3 million freelancers in Pakistan. Freelancers contributed $400 million out of the total information and communication technologies export remittances of $2.616 billion recorded by the country during FY 2022, while their potential is worth billions of dollars. Through our freelancer segment and credit card initiative, we aim to unlock this potential and help the economy. Freelancers and IT professionals can open Freelancer Digital Accounts in both PKR and USD, which can help bring foreign remittances through official channels and can support enhanced credit and debit limits of up to $5,000 per month and $30,000 per annum. In addition, IT professionals and companies are now allowed to retain 35 percent of their export proceeds in such special foreign currency accounts, in an aim to bring and retain foreign exchange earnings.”

Furthermore, freelancers can get BOP PSEB co-branded Debit and Credit cards. These cards give access to exciting tech-related discounts at our alliance partners and boast features customised for this segment, such as better transaction limits. “We’re thankful to our partners MasterCard and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for their tireless efforts in making this possible,” Masud maintained.