Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the 100 MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project during his visit to Balochistan this week.

This was stated by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli while addressing a meeting to review the ongoing uplift projects in Gwadar.

The Chief Secretary said after unveiling of the project by the Prime Minister, electricity supply to Gwadar from Iran will be formally started.

He said during his visit, the Prime Minister will also open the project of first cross-stuffing facility at Gwadar port and distribute boat engine checks among deserving fishermen of Gwadar.