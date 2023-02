Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person’s ego.

Talking to a private media channel, he denied the impression of avoiding elections saying that the PML-N had always been ready to go into elections, as party’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign. “Despite this, if elections are held, we will participate fully and emerge victorious”, he said.