ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leadership on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Barkhan district of Balochistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorist attack.

The PPP Chairman, who is also the Foreign Minister, in his reaction to the reprehensible violence in Rakhni Bazar, said that Pakistan was determined to root out those who target innocent citizens. “Terrorists have no religion or nation, they are brutal beasts in human form,” he added.

Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the citizens, who were martyred in the terror-attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari also strongly condemned the terror attack in Rakhni Bazar, Barkhan.

In a statement, Zardari said that elements involved in such attacks cannot and should not be forgiven. The federal and provincial governments should bring these culprits to book, he added.

Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery for the injured. He also expressed his profound condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the attack.