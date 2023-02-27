Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has launched an appeal for donations for the victims of Turkiye and Syria, to assist them in dealing with the havoc wreaked by the recent earthquake.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the deaths and physical loss in Turkiye and Syria caused by the recent earthquake, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said, “PRCS and the people of Pakistan stand with people of Turkiye and Syria in this hour of distress.” “Our hearts are saddened by the loss of more than 36,000 lives and massive destruction of properties.” “Our prayers are with the peoples of Turkiye and Syria, and we as a nation will also provide all possible support to them in this hour of need.”

Calling the social society, traders, and benevolent members of the society to come forward and generously contribute to a noble cause.

The chairman PRCS said, “There is no vaccine for the climate crisis and natural calamities but we can only deal with the situation by joining hands and helping each other in critical times. Laghari further said that the earthquake survivors of Turkiye and Syria urgently need our support, rescue, medical aid, shelter, blankets, and food. He said, “Initially, PRCS submitted an amount of US$ 75000 in the consulates of the Red Crescent Society of both countries but still there is a lot more to do for the Muslim brothers and sisters who are waiting for our help.”