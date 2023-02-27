Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need to bring intellectual change in the society to deal with the challenges of current world.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at Air University Islamabad on Monday, he said we should acquire modern strengths in warfare including cyber to deal with the propaganda of our enemies.

Highlighting the importance of cyber strength in modern warfare, the President expressed regret that Pakistan lies nowhere in world cyber ranking.

For this purpose, the President said we should promote modern skill based education to utilize the power of our youth for country's development. He said if we will not provide modern education to our children then country's youth bulge would convert into youth burden.

The President said our 22 million children are out of schools which could become burden for the state in future, therefore, we need to educate them in modern fields including cyber security as its demand is rising around the globe.

Quoting the example of Chinese development, the President stressed that our political leadership should waste no time to decide the future of our youth which is a greater part of country's population.