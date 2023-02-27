Share:

Rajan pur - PTI candidate Mohsin Leghari won NA-193 Rajanpur by-election with a thumping margin of 35,174 votes defeating PML-N candidate Ammar Leghari, as per unofficial results.

PTI contestant Mohsin Leghari secured 90,392 votes while PML-N candidate Ammar Leghari bagged 55,218 votes. As many as 237 polling stations were set up for the by-election by Election Commission of Pakistan in the constituency.

Earlier, the counting of votes began as polling came to a close for Rajanpur’s NA-193 National Assembly seat on Sunday. The NA-193 seat had fallen vacant following the death of PTI’s Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari in December 2022.

A total of 11 candidates were contesting in the by-election. A tough contest was expected between PTI’s Mohsin Leghari and PML-N’s Ammar Leghari. Previously, the PTI had nominated its Chairman Imran Khan as a candidate. But earlier this month, the former prime minister withdrew his candidacy in an apparent bid to avert possible disqualification in the Tyrian White case.

The voting in Rajanpur began at 8am and continued till 5pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP ) noted that a large number of women were present at various polling stations as voting commenced. It added that voters performing their national obligation was a positive development. According to the ECP , there are 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, of which 206,497 are male and 172,709 are female voters.