LAHORE - Lahore ready for PSL 8 Lahore Phase and all arrangements completed. DC Lahore visited Gaddafi Stadium for final review of the arrangements. She reviewed the arrangements in the control room, field hospital and parking area. She also reviewed the checking point set up before the entry of women. She checked the duty schedule of LWMC for sanitation in and around the stadium. In view of security, the presence of staff was checked for security and lighting of lights in the government building on Sunday. She also instructed the officers and staff to be present at the designated place at the designated time as per the duty schedule. DC Lahore ordered for best arrangements of lights and drinking water in parking areas of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.