Reko Diq is a remote location in the north-west of Chagai district, a sparsely populated western desert district of Balochistan. Despite being mostly a low-relief and thinly populated desert, Chagai holds some of the world’s major oil and gas reserves, as well as one of the world’s five major reserves of gold and copper. Strategically significant, Balochistan is home to 6.5 million Baloch people.

However, in the $11 billion dispute regarding the Reko Diq project in Balochistan, the government has made a decision that many believe is not beneficial for Balochistan. After ten years of legal battle, the final deal was signed with two Canadian individuals, including Giant Barrick Gold and his partner Antofagasta, to resolve the project.

Under the new agreement, Barrick will receive half of the project ownership, with only 25% of the total shareholding in the project being allocated to Balochistan. This decision has left some Baloch nationalist parties, such as the BNP-Mengal and even the JUI-F, unhappy, as they believe that the Reko Diq agreement is not favorable to Balochistan.

In summary, despite Balochistan’s significant reserves of valuable resources, the Reko Diq agreement has not been advantageous for Balochistan, as the project owner is heavily skewed in favor of non-Baloch stakeholders.

NASIR ALIM,

Khuzdar.