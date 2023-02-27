Share:

Pakistan’s government’s focus on the development of larger cities has left many villages across the country wallowing in neglect. In a country with a population of over 200 million people, at least 62 million are living in rural areas and are largely ignored by government initiatives. The lack of infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and even clean water, has made life difficult for rural citizens. There is also a lack of healthcare facilities, education opportunities, and job opportunities, leading to the growing inequality between rural and urban areas. Without basic services and resources, many rural citizens are unable to access even the most basic needs.

This has resulted in a growing gap between the rich and the poor, with most people living in poverty and lacking access to basic services. The government has failed to address the underlying causes of these issues, such as inequality, corruption, and lack of investment in rural areas. This has led to a decline in the quality of life for many people and has resulted in a widening of the poverty gap.

It is up to the government of Pakistan to take the necessary steps to ensure that the aid received from the United States is used most effectively and efficiently. It is also important for the international community to hold the Pakistani government accountable and ensure that the money is put to its intended use. Only then can the aid be put to its best use, and the people of Pakistan finally benefit from the aid they so desperately need.

To effectively tackle these issues, the government must implement measures to promote social and economic development in rural areas. This should include investment in education, health care, and other essential services, as well as employment opportunities and business development. Additionally, the government must ensure that all people, regardless of their gender, religion, or socio-economic status, can access basic services and have an equal opportunity to succeed.

TARIQ NASIR,

Balochistan.