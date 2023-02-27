Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sen­ate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in pro­moting Pakistan’s historic and rich cultural heritage at the international level. Speaking here at the Or­ange Festival in Taxila, he emphasized the significance of the festival in showcas­ing the culture of Pakistan and Taxila in particular, and described Taxila as the hub of ancient civilizations and expressed his excitement to witness the exemplary display of the local culture, including the horse danc­ing, traditional stone lifting, folk music, and exhibition of the Gandhara art, according to a press release received here. Sanjrani expressed his pleasure in seeing the foreign diplomats, along with their families, and also congratulated the PRCCSF, the Office of the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and the Office of the Dean of COSA, for collaborating and mak­ing the event a huge success. He concluded by encourag­ing the foreign diplomats and their families to enjoy the festival and witness the rich culture and celebra­tion of traditions for good memories. The Orange Fes­tival in Taxila is an annual event that highlights and showcases the local culture of Pakistan. This year’s fes­tival was a huge success due to the collaboration of vari­ous organizations and the enthusiastic participation of the foreign diplomats’ corps.