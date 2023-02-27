Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir terming the visit of SCCI trade delegation to Kuwait successful, said that in future, such delegations would be arranged for the exhibition in Kuwait to enhance bilateral trade between two the countries.

In a press statement here on Sunday, he said that SCCI and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and bilateral trade.

He said that under the agreement, the access of Pakistani businessmen to Kuwaiti market would be provided. Wahub said that the SCCI trade delegation consisted of representatives of major industries of Sialkot including surgical, sports goods, leather, rice and beekeeping equipments had visited Kuwait in January 2023 where it organised a trade exhibition.

He said that Pakistani businessmen were given free stalls, for which, space was provided by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that Pakistani Ambassador in Kuwait Malik Muhammed Farooq and his team also helped the SCCI delegation in this regard.

“We are planning such like trade delegation visits in future,” he added.