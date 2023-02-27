Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday said that the service structure of the police force was being prepared in merged districts.

He expressed these views after attending a briefing session on his visit to Shah Kas Police Lines in district Khyber. He was flanked by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan and District Police Officer Khyber Mohammad Imran.

The IGP said that police jawans in merged districts would appear for departmental examinations and would be imparted relevant courses. The IGP said that the welfare of children of police personnel has been prioritised and intelligent students will be provided free education in prominent educational institutions like NUST and Khyber Medical College.

He said that provision of medical treatment facilities from the best hospitals will be ensured for the police employees. On the occasion, IGP awarded cash prizes to the police jawans for their excellent performance in line with their duties.